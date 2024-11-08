IREDA Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -2.11%, Nifty down by -0.24%

IREDA Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹201.7, -2.11% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79337.25, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of ₹206 and a low of ₹201.5 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|208.40
|10
|203.81
|20
|212.03
|50
|224.90
|100
|228.88
|300
|196.37
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹209.75, ₹213.46, & ₹215.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹204.17, ₹202.3, & ₹198.59.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -74.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.42 & P/B is at 5.93.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.32% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price down -2.11% today to trade at ₹201.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.26% each respectively.
