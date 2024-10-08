IREDA share are up by 4.74%, Nifty up by 0.69%

IREDA Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 207.05 and closed at ₹ 221.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 224.7 and a low of ₹ 206. Overall, it experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹221.05, 4.74% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81423.41, up by 0.46%. The stock has hit a high of ₹224.7 and a low of ₹206 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 228.64 10 228.11 20 228.87 50 241.62 100 220.99 300 184.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹220.95, ₹231.07, & ₹236.54, whereas it has key support levels at ₹205.36, ₹199.89, & ₹189.77.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.72 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.57% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.