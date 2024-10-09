IREDA share are up by 1.38%, Nifty up by 0.64%

IREDA Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 226.95 and closed at 227.70. The stock reached a high of 229.90 and a low of 225.50 during the day.

Published9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 227.7, 1.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81885.16, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 229.9 and a low of 225.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5224.42
10225.98
20227.66
50240.66
100221.37
300184.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 230.67, 237.14, & 249.47, whereas it has key support levels at 211.87, 199.54, & 193.07.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -31.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.95% with a target price of 180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 1.38% today to trade at 227.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.64% & 0.31% each respectively.

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
