IREDA share are up by 1.38%, Nifty up by 0.64%

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹227.7, 1.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81885.16, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹229.9 and a low of ₹225.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 224.42 10 225.98 20 227.66 50 240.66 100 221.37 300 184.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.67, ₹237.14, & ₹249.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹211.87, ₹199.54, & ₹193.07.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -31.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.22 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.95% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.