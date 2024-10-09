IREDA share are up by 1.38%, Nifty up by 0.64%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|224.42
|10
|225.98
|20
|227.66
|50
|240.66
|100
|221.37
|300
|184.85
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.67, ₹237.14, & ₹249.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹211.87, ₹199.54, & ₹193.07.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -31.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.95% with a target price of ₹180.00.
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price has gained 1.38% today to trade at ₹227.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as