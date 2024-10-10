IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are up by 0.39%, Nifty up by 0.35%

IREDA Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 233.95 and closed at ₹ 232.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 235.65 and a low of ₹ 231.60 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:13 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹232.05, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81683.58, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹235.65 and a low of ₹231.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 222.31 10 225.42 20 227.52 50 239.77 100 221.94 300 185.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹234.5, ₹238.5, & ₹242.99, whereas it has key support levels at ₹226.01, ₹221.52, & ₹217.52.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -25.08% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.48 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.43% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.