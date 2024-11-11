IREDA Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.76%

IREDA Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹200.85, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79951.71, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹202.15 and a low of ₹196 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|205.30
|10
|206.30
|20
|208.19
|50
|221.86
|100
|229.62
|300
|197.43
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹204.35, ₹207.62, & ₹209.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹199.4, ₹197.72, & ₹194.45.
IREDA Share Price Today
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -50.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.43 & P/B is at 5.77.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.91% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price up 0.02% today to trade at ₹200.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, JSW Infrastructure are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.59% each respectively.