IREDA Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.02%, Nifty up by 0.76%

IREDA Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 199.5 and closed at ₹ 200.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 202.15 and a low of ₹ 196 during the trading session.

At 11 Nov 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹200.85, 0.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79951.71, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹202.15 and a low of ₹196 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 205.30 10 206.30 20 208.19 50 221.86 100 229.62 300 197.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹204.35, ₹207.62, & ₹209.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹199.4, ₹197.72, & ₹194.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -50.34% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.43 & P/B is at 5.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.91% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.