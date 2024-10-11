IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.27%

IREDA Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 238.1 and closed at ₹ 233.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 239.95 and a low of ₹ 232.45 during the day.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹233.15, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹239.95 and a low of ₹232.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 222.39 10 225.79 20 227.91 50 239.17 100 222.55 300 186.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.8, ₹239.6, & ₹242.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹231.4, ₹228.8, & ₹226.0.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.45 & P/B is at 6.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.80% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.