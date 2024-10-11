IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -0.26%, Nifty down by -0.27%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|222.39
|10
|225.79
|20
|227.91
|50
|239.17
|100
|222.55
|300
|186.00
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.8, ₹239.6, & ₹242.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹231.4, ₹228.8, & ₹226.0.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 22.80% with a target price of ₹180.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price down -0.26% today to trade at ₹233.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Technologies, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are falling today, but its peers null, JSW Infrastructure are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.28% each respectively.