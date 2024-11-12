IREDA Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.2%, Nifty down by -0.04%

IREDA Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹197.95, 0.2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79476.08, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹200.45 and a low of ₹197.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|205.30
|10
|206.30
|20
|208.19
|50
|221.86
|100
|229.62
|300
|197.43
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹200.92, ₹204.64, & ₹207.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹194.84, ₹192.48, & ₹188.76.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -75.77% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.87 & P/B is at 5.68.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.49% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price up 0.2% today to trade at ₹197.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.04% & -0.03% each respectively.
