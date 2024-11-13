IREDA Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -1.62%, Nifty down by -0.61%

IREDA Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 192.75 and closed at ₹ 191.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 195.30 and a low of ₹ 189.05 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the day.

IREDA Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:13 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹191.45, -1.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78191.7, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹195.3 and a low of ₹189.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 205.30 10 206.30 20 208.19 50 221.86 100 229.62 300 197.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹198.73, ₹203.16, & ₹205.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹191.99, ₹189.68, & ₹185.25.

IREDA Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.33 & P/B is at 5.60.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.85% with a target price of ₹195.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}