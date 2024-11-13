Hello User
IREDA Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -1.62%, Nifty down by -0.61%

IREDA Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -1.62%, Nifty down by -0.61%

Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 192.75 and closed at 191.45. The stock reached a high of 195.30 and a low of 189.05 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the day.

IREDAShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

IREDA Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:13 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 191.45, -1.62% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78191.7, down by -0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 195.3 and a low of 189.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5205.30
10206.30
20208.19
50221.86
100229.62
300197.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 198.73, 203.16, & 205.47, whereas it has key support levels at 191.99, 189.68, & 185.25.

IREDA Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.33 & P/B is at 5.60.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.85% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price down -1.62% today to trade at 191.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null, Piramal Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.61% & -0.61% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
