IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -2.01%, Nifty up by 0.55%

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:02 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹223.85, -2.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81832.78, up by 0.55%. The stock has hit a high of ₹230 and a low of ₹223.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 225.80 10 227.22 20 227.89 50 237.93 100 223.87 300 186.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.57, ₹243.38, & ₹246.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹226.27, ₹222.78, & ₹215.97.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -45.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 41.53 & P/B is at 6.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.59% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.