IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -0.2%, Nifty down by -0.51%

IREDA Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 222.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 222.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 224.25 during the day and dipped to a low of ₹ 221.45.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹222.3, -0.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81485.05, down by -0.41%. The stock has hit a high of ₹224.25 and a low of ₹221.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 227.90 10 226.16 20 227.34 50 237.09 100 224.46 300 187.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹225.47, ₹228.56, & ₹231.21, whereas it has key support levels at ₹219.73, ₹217.08, & ₹213.99.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -71.99% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 40.45 & P/B is at 6.41.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.03% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.