IREDA share are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 0.17%

IREDA Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 227.9 and closed at 230.05. The stock reached a high of 233.25 and a low of 227.25 during the day. This indicates a positive trading session, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 230.05, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83254.02, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 233.25 and a low of 227.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5231.01
10231.58
20240.68
50249.13
100213.96
300176.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 233.32, 239.39, & 243.78, whereas it has key support levels at 222.86, 218.47, & 212.4.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 8.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.85 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.76% with a target price of 180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

IREDA share price up 1.01% today to trade at 230.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Films are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIREDA share are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 0.17%

