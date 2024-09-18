IREDA share are up by 1.01%, Nifty up by 0.17%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|231.01
|10
|231.58
|20
|240.68
|50
|249.13
|100
|213.96
|300
|176.00
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹233.32, ₹239.39, & ₹243.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹222.86, ₹218.47, & ₹212.4.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 8.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.76% with a target price of ₹180.00.
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.
IREDA share price up 1.01% today to trade at ₹230.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Films are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.21% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess