IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -0.83%, Nifty up by 0.12%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 225.53 10 223.96 20 226.54 50 235.56 100 225.45 300 189.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹222.28, ₹227.02, & ₹229.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹214.93, ₹212.32, & ₹207.58.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.55 & P/B is at 6.27.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.72% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.