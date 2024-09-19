IREDA share are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0.17%

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹227.85, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83111.68, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹237.5 and a low of ₹225.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.84 10 230.44 20 239.83 50 249.28 100 214.58 300 176.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹231.36, ₹235.51, & ₹237.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹225.04, ₹222.87, & ₹218.72.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 131.91% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.78 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.