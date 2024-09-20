IREDA share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 1.35%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|229.55
|10
|229.64
|20
|239.19
|50
|249.26
|100
|215.18
|300
|176.53
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.05, ₹242.65, & ₹247.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹224.3, ₹219.15, & ₹212.55.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 25.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.
IREDA share price has gained 0.41% today to trade at ₹231.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
