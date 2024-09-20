IREDA share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 1.35%

IREDA Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 231.15 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 231.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 234 and a low of ₹ 228.05 during the day, indicating some volatility but ultimately ending with a modest increase.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹231.2, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84380.32, up by 1.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹234 and a low of ₹228.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.55 10 229.64 20 239.19 50 249.26 100 215.18 300 176.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.05, ₹242.65, & ₹247.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹224.3, ₹219.15, & ₹212.55.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 25.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.27 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.