IREDA share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 1.35%

Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 231.15 and closed slightly higher at 231.20. The stock reached a high of 234 and a low of 228.05 during the day, indicating some volatility but ultimately ending with a modest increase.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 231.2, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84380.32, up by 1.44%. The stock has hit a high of 234 and a low of 228.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5229.55
10229.64
20239.19
50249.26
100215.18
300176.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 236.05, 242.65, & 247.8, whereas it has key support levels at 224.3, 219.15, & 212.55.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 25.01% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.27 .

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 0.41% today to trade at 231.2 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.35% & 1.44% each respectively.

