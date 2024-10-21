IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -1.85%, Nifty down by -0.36%

IREDA Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 215.85 and closed at ₹ 212.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 218 and a low of ₹ 212 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 219.89 10 222.84 20 225.48 50 234.37 100 226.33 300 190.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹220.84, ₹225.73, & ₹230.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹211.21, ₹206.47, & ₹201.58.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.26 & P/B is at 6.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.11% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.