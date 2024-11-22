IREDA Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 1%

IREDA Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 184.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 183.65. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 185.5 and a low of ₹ 181.2, indicating some volatility in its price movement.

IREDA Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:15 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹183.5, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78060.73, up by 1.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹185.5 and a low of ₹181.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 189.98 10 196.87 20 200.09 50 215.65 100 230.21 300 199.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹188.42, ₹192.21, & ₹194.42, whereas it has key support levels at ₹182.42, ₹180.21, & ₹176.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -53.00% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.53 & P/B is at 5.31.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.27% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.