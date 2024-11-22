Hello User
IREDA Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 1%

Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 184.4 and closed slightly lower at 183.65. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 185.5 and a low of 181.2, indicating some volatility in its price movement.

IREDA Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:15 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 183.5, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78060.73, up by 1.17%. The stock has hit a high of 185.5 and a low of 181.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5189.98
10196.87
20200.09
50215.65
100230.21
300199.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 188.42, 192.21, & 194.42, whereas it has key support levels at 182.42, 180.21, & 176.42.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -53.00% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.53 & P/B is at 5.31.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.27% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price down -0.6% today to trade at 183.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers null, JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1% & 1.17% each respectively.

