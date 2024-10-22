IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -3.88%, Nifty down by -0.48%

IREDA Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 209.7 and closed at ₹ 202. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 210 and a low of ₹ 201.25.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹202, -3.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80835.19, down by -0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹210 and a low of ₹201.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 219.89 10 222.84 20 225.48 50 234.37 100 226.33 300 190.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹215.53, ₹220.96, & ₹223.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹207.33, ₹204.56, & ₹199.13.

IREDA Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -10.25% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 39.26 & P/B is at 6.22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.47% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.