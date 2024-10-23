IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.5%

IREDA Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 198.05 and closed at 200.60. During the day, the stock reached a high of 202.95 and a low of 188.45. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 200.6, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80517.91, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of 202.95 and a low of 188.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5217.61
10222.76
20224.37
50233.85
100226.66
300190.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 206.34, 214.12, & 218.24, whereas it has key support levels at 194.44, 190.32, & 182.54.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 44.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.15 & P/B is at 6.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price up 0.55% today to trade at 200.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.5% & 0.37% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
