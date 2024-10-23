IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.5%

IREDA Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 198.05 and closed at ₹ 200.60. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 202.95 and a low of ₹ 188.45. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹200.6, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80517.91, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹202.95 and a low of ₹188.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 217.61 10 222.76 20 224.37 50 233.85 100 226.66 300 190.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹206.34, ₹214.12, & ₹218.24, whereas it has key support levels at ₹194.44, ₹190.32, & ₹182.54.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 44.58% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 38.15 & P/B is at 6.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.79% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.