IREDA share are down by -1.02%, Nifty up by 0.05%

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹227.9, -1.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84987.48, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹230.55 and a low of ₹227.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.49 10 229.33 20 238.86 50 248.98 100 215.92 300 176.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹232.63, ₹235.57, & ₹237.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹227.53, ₹225.37, & ₹222.43.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -70.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.32 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.02% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.