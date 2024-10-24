IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -0.2%, Nifty down by -0.07%

IREDA Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 200.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 199.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 202.25 and a low of ₹ 197.2 during the day, indicating some volatility.

At 24 Oct 12:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹199.9, -0.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80036.09, down by -0.06%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 212.96 10 220.24 20 222.83 50 232.88 100 226.82 300 191.17

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹206.65, ₹212.96, & ₹222.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹191.25, ₹182.16, & ₹175.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -50.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.41 & P/B is at 5.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.45% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.