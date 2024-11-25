Hello User
IREDA Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 3.83%, Nifty up by 1.82%

IREDA Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 3.83%, Nifty up by 1.82%

IREDA Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 191 and closed at 192.65. The stock reached a high of 196.45 and a low of 191 during the day. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, closing higher than its opening value.

IREDA Share Price Today on 25-11-2024

IREDA Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:22 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 192.65, 3.83% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80448.72, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of 196.45 and a low of 191 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5187.56
10192.45
20198.60
50214.04
100230.12
300199.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 188.41, 191.35, & 194.86, whereas it has key support levels at 181.96, 178.45, & 175.51.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -37.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 33.70 & P/B is at 5.34.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.22% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 3.83% today to trade at 192.65 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.82% & 1.68% each respectively.

