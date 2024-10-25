IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -3.42%, Nifty down by -1.03%

IREDA Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 198.05 and closed at ₹ 193.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 200.90 and a low of ₹ 190.00 during the session.

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹193.3, -3.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79408.21, down by -0.82%. The stock has hit a high of ₹200.9 and a low of ₹190 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 208.79 10 217.16 20 221.48 50 231.93 100 226.94 300 191.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹203.05, ₹205.93, & ₹208.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹197.25, ₹194.33, & ₹191.45.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -27.14% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.36 & P/B is at 5.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.88% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.