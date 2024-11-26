Hello User
IREDA Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.66%, Nifty down by -0.08%

IREDA Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.66%, Nifty down by -0.08%

IREDA Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 190.75 and closed at 191.35. The stock reached a high of 192.65 and a low of 189.20 during the day.

IREDA Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:06 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 191.35, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80095.57, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 192.65 and a low of 189.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5187.56
10192.45
20198.60
50214.04
100230.12
300199.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 194.31, 198.55, & 200.7, whereas it has key support levels at 187.92, 185.77, & 181.53.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -71.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.51 & P/B is at 5.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.91% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 0.66% today to trade at 191.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.02% each respectively.

