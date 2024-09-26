IREDA share are up by 1.5%, Nifty up by 0.24%

IREDA Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹ 220.65 and closed at ₹ 226.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 227.45 and a low of ₹ 217. Overall, the stock experienced an upward movement throughout the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 229.05 10 230.03 20 235.87 50 248.39 100 217.26 300 177.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹226.84, ₹230.57, & ₹232.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹221.13, ₹219.15, & ₹215.42.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -22.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.04 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.63% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.