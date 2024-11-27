IREDA Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0%

IREDA Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 190.75 and closed at 193.3. The stock reached a high of 194.35 and a low of 189.3 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Livemint
Published27 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
IREDAShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
IREDAShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

IREDA Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 193.3, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80005.98, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of 194.35 and a low of 189.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5187.56
10192.45
20198.60
50214.04
100230.12
300199.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 192.31, 194.13, & 195.65, whereas it has key support levels at 188.97, 187.45, & 185.63.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -71.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.59 & P/B is at 5.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.88% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 1.44% today to trade at 193.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsIREDA Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0%

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

473.75
11:58 AM | 27 NOV 2024
36 (8.22%)

Bharat Electronics share price

306.05
11:58 AM | 27 NOV 2024
8.25 (2.77%)

NTPC share price

369.05
11:58 AM | 27 NOV 2024
7.4 (2.05%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

123.10
11:58 AM | 27 NOV 2024
2.5 (2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

8,688.65
11:48 AM | 27 NOV 2024
72.35 (0.84%)

Laurus Labs share price

548.30
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
2.05 (0.38%)

Piramal Enterprises share price

1,198.70
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
1.35 (0.11%)

Wipro share price

584.55
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-4.5 (-0.76%)
More from 52 Week High

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,631.85
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-73.85 (-4.33%)

Granules India share price

575.50
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-20.3 (-3.41%)

EPL share price

265.65
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-8 (-2.92%)

Godrej Properties share price

2,818.00
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
-83.15 (-2.87%)
More from Top Losers

Adani Total Gas share price

630.85
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
51.15 (8.82%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

653.00
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
51.85 (8.63%)

Adani Power share price

472.60
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
34.85 (7.96%)

Quess Corp share price

699.55
11:51 AM | 27 NOV 2024
47.55 (7.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-1,310.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-1,310.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-1,310.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-1,310.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.