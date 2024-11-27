IREDA Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 1.44%, Nifty up by 0%

IREDA Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 190.75 and closed at ₹ 193.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 194.35 and a low of ₹ 189.3 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

IREDA Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹193.3, 1.44% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80005.98, up by 0%. The stock has hit a high of ₹194.35 and a low of ₹189.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 187.56 10 192.45 20 198.60 50 214.04 100 230.12 300 199.89

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹192.31, ₹194.13, & ₹195.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹188.97, ₹187.45, & ₹185.63.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -71.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.59 & P/B is at 5.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.88% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.