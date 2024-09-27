IREDA share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IREDA Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 224.7 and closed at the same price of 224.7. The stock reached a high of 226.8 and a low of 223.65 during the day, indicating some fluctuations but ultimately maintaining its opening and closing price.

Published27 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:17 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 224.7, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85764.6, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 226.8 and a low of 223.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5228.19
10229.02
20234.37
50247.18
100217.89
300178.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 230.15, 235.48, & 242.05, whereas it has key support levels at 218.25, 211.68, & 206.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -67.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 42.24 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.89% with a target price of 180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 0.11% today to trade at 224.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.15% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
IREDA share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.15%

