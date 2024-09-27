IREDA share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.15%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|228.19
|10
|229.02
|20
|234.37
|50
|247.18
|100
|217.89
|300
|178.76
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹230.15, ₹235.48, & ₹242.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹218.25, ₹211.68, & ₹206.35.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -67.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 19.89% with a target price of ₹180.00.
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.
IREDA share price has gained 0.11% today to trade at ₹224.7 in resonance with its peers.