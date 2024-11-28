IREDA Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: IREDA share price are up by 4.69%, Nifty down by -0.59%

IREDA Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹ 200.7 and closed at ₹ 206.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 213.1 and a low of ₹ 200.55 during the session, indicating some volatility but ultimately closing higher than the opening price.

IREDA Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:17 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹206.4, 4.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79480.91, down by -0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹213.1 and a low of ₹200.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 187.60 10 190.85 20 198.10 50 213.17 100 230.09 300 199.98

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹200.23, ₹203.26, & ₹208.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹191.83, ₹186.46, & ₹183.43.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was 100.03% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 35.82 & P/B is at 5.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.52% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.