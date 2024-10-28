Hello User
Business News/ Markets / IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are up by 2.67%, Nifty up by 1.13%

IREDA Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 192.25 and closed at 196.40. The stock reached a high of 197.95 and a low of 187.75 during the session.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 196.4, 2.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80286.62, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of 197.95 and a low of 187.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5200.28
10210.08
20218.65
50229.94
100227.03
300192.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 198.1, 204.94, & 208.99, whereas it has key support levels at 187.21, 183.16, & 176.32.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -19.79% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 34.74 & P/B is at 5.51.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.71% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price has gained 2.67% today to trade at 196.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.13% & 1.11% each respectively.

