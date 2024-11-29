IREDA Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: IREDA share price are down by -2.35%, Nifty up by 0.86%

IREDA Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:02 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹203.45, -2.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79790.12, up by 0.94%. The stock has hit a high of ₹210.6 and a low of ₹201.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 188.20 10 189.83 20 198.06 50 212.40 100 230.09 300 200.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹213.68, ₹219.84, & ₹226.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹200.68, ₹193.84, & ₹187.68.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -2.29% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.86 & P/B is at 6.00.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.15% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.19% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.24% in june to 0.19% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.