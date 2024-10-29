IREDA Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: IREDA share price are up by 2.41%, Nifty down by -0.14%

IREDA Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 199.55 and closed at 203.75. The stock reached a high of 209.10 and a low of 197.45 during the day. This indicates a positive movement, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:32 AM IST
IREDAShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

IREDA Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 203.75, 2.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80009.57, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 209.1 and a low of 197.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5200.28
10210.08
20218.65
50229.94
100227.03
300192.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 203.29, 208.1, & 215.74, whereas it has key support levels at 190.84, 183.2, & 178.39.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -13.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.14 & P/B is at 5.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.29% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price up 2.41% today to trade at 203.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null, JSW Infrastructure, Piramal Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.14% & 0.01% each respectively.

29 Oct 2024
