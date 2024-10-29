IREDA Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: IREDA share price are up by 2.41%, Nifty down by -0.14%

IREDA Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹203.75, 2.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80009.57, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹209.1 and a low of ₹197.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 200.28 10 210.08 20 218.65 50 229.94 100 227.03 300 192.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹203.29, ₹208.1, & ₹215.74, whereas it has key support levels at ₹190.84, ₹183.2, & ₹178.39.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -13.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.14 & P/B is at 5.73.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.29% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.