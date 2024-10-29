IREDA Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: IREDA share price are up by 2.41%, Nifty down by -0.14%

IREDA Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹203.75, 2.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80009.57, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹209.1 and a low of ₹197.45 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|200.28
|10
|210.08
|20
|218.65
|50
|229.94
|100
|227.03
|300
|192.65
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹203.29, ₹208.1, & ₹215.74, whereas it has key support levels at ₹190.84, ₹183.2, & ₹178.39.
IREDA Share Price Today
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -13.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 36.14 & P/B is at 5.73.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.29% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price up 2.41% today to trade at ₹203.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Technologies are falling today, but its peers null, JSW Infrastructure, Piramal Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.14% & 0.01% each respectively.