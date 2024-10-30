IREDA Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: IREDA share price are up by 2.07%, Nifty down by -0.07%

IREDA Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹209.65, 2.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹210.7 and a low of ₹201.85 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|198.04
|10
|207.83
|20
|216.99
|50
|229.10
|100
|227.17
|300
|193.15
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹210.81, ₹216.18, & ₹222.84, whereas it has key support levels at ₹198.78, ₹192.12, & ₹186.75.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -38.85% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 37.30 & P/B is at 5.91.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.99% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price up 2.07% today to trade at ₹209.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Piramal Pharma are falling today, but its peers null, JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.
