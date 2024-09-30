IREDA share are down by -1.36%, Nifty down by -1.07%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|227.54
|10
|228.52
|20
|231.74
|50
|244.83
|100
|219.08
|300
|179.86
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.07, ₹240.28, & ₹246.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹225.57, ₹219.28, & ₹215.07.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -41.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.40% with a target price of ₹180.00.
The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.
IREDA share price down -1.36% today to trade at ₹229 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess