IREDA share are down by -1.36%, Nifty down by -1.07%

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹229, -1.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹232.5 and a low of ₹226.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 227.54 10 228.52 20 231.74 50 244.83 100 219.08 300 179.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹236.07, ₹240.28, & ₹246.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹225.57, ₹219.28, & ₹215.07.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -41.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.40% with a target price of ₹180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.