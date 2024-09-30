Hello User
IREDA share are down by -1.36%, Nifty down by -1.07%

IREDA share are down by -1.36%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 232.2 and closed at 229. The stock reached a high of 232.5 and a low of 226.1 during the trading session.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 229, -1.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 232.5 and a low of 226.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5227.54
10228.52
20231.74
50244.83
100219.08
300179.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 236.07, 240.28, & 246.57, whereas it has key support levels at 225.57, 219.28, & 215.07.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -41.56% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 43.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.40% with a target price of 180.00.

The company has a 75.00% promoter holding, 0.18% MF holding, & 2.70% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.40% in march to 0.18% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 1.36% in march to 2.70% in the june quarter.

IREDA share price down -1.36% today to trade at 229 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

