IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are up by 2.58%, Nifty down by -0.04%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|198.04
|10
|207.83
|20
|216.99
|50
|229.10
|100
|227.17
|300
|193.15
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹210.81, ₹216.18, & ₹222.84, whereas it has key support levels at ₹198.78, ₹192.12, & ₹186.75.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -35.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.45% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price has gained 2.58% today to trade at ₹210.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
