IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are up by 2.58%, Nifty down by -0.04%

At 30 Oct 13:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹210.7, 2.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80301.27, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹211.75 and a low of ₹201.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 198.04 10 207.83 20 216.99 50 229.10 100 227.17 300 193.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹210.81, ₹216.18, & ₹222.84, whereas it has key support levels at ₹198.78, ₹192.12, & ₹186.75.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -35.51% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% .The current P/E of the stock is at 37.30 & P/B is at 5.91.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.45% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.