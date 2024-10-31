IREDA Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.41%

IREDA Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price ₹210.3, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79511.75, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹213.8 and a low of ₹209 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 199.22 10 206.09 20 215.51 50 228.49 100 227.41 300 193.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹213.78, ₹217.76, & ₹223.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹203.86, ₹197.92, & ₹193.94.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -54.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.18 & P/B is at 6.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.28% with a target price of ₹195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.