IREDA Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.41%

IREDA Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: IREDA share price are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 211.35 and closed at 210.30. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 213.80 and a low of 209.00.

IREDAShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

IREDA Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, IREDA shares are trading at price 210.3, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79511.75, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 213.8 and a low of 209 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5199.22
10206.09
20215.51
50228.49
100227.41
300193.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 213.78, 217.76, & 223.7, whereas it has key support levels at 203.86, 197.92, & 193.94.

IREDA Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -54.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28% & ROA of 2.22% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 38.18 & P/B is at 6.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.28% with a target price of 195.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.

IREDA share price up 0.07% today to trade at 210.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.41% & -0.54% each respectively.

