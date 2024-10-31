IREDA Share Price Today on : IREDA share are down by -0.02%, Nifty down by -0.56%

IREDA Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|199.22
|10
|206.09
|20
|215.51
|50
|228.49
|100
|227.41
|300
|193.68
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹213.48, ₹216.58, & ₹219.22, whereas it has key support levels at ₹207.74, ₹205.1, & ₹202.0.
IREDA Share Price Today
Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for IREDA was -48.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.28%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.19% with a target price of ₹195.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.16% MF holding, & 2.02% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.18% in june to 0.16% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 2.70% in june to 2.02% in the september quarter.
IREDA share price down -0.02% today to trade at ₹210.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as JSW Infrastructure are falling today, but its peers null, Tata Technologies, Piramal Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.