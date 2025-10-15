IRFC Q2 results 2025: Net profit jumps 10.2% on year to ₹1,777 crore; declares ₹1.05 interim dividend

IRFC Q2 results 2025: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) on Wednesday reported a double-digit growth in profit after taxes (PAT) in the quarter ended September. The net profit stood at 1,777 crore, up 10.2%, over 1,612.65 crore in the year ago period.

The total revenue from operations stood at 6,371.89 crore, falling 7.6% from 6,899.34 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. The net profit grew 1.8% on a sequential basis versus 1,745.69 crore in Q1FY26 while the revenue fell by nearly 8% on the quarter-on-quarter basis from 6,915.38 crore.

