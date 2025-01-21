IRFC share price dips nearly 2% after Q3 earnings, down 25% in 6 months

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) tumbled 1.6% in early morning trade on Tuesday, January 21, following the release of the company's December quarter numbers, which failed to lift investor sentiment towards the stock.

On Monday, during market hours, the company reported a net profit of ₹1,630 crore for the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 2% from ₹1,599 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

IRFC’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 increased marginally by 0.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,763 crore from ₹6,737 crore.

The total revenue for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, grew by 1.26% to ₹20,432.61 crore, as against ₹20,177.94 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company reported a total profit of ₹6,766.39 crore for Q3 FY 2024-25, compared to ₹6,740.02 crore in Q3 FY 2023-24.

The net worth of the state-run financier at the end of the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, stood at ₹52,046.26 crore, up by 9.70%, compared to ₹47,443.29 crore as of December 31, 2023, as per the company's earnings filing.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) at the end of the nine-month period stood at ₹4,61,251.34 crore. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) during the same period was ₹3.69.

Commenting on the results, Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman & Managing Director of IRFC, said, “IRFC is making all efforts to diversify its lending portfolio as per the current mandate into sectors with backward and forward linkages to Indian Railways. As part of this mandate, the company has participated and emerged as the L1 bidder for financing ₹3,167 crore for the development of the Banhardih Coal Block in Latehar District, Jharkhand."

This project is being undertaken by Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a joint venture between NTPC Limited (74% equity stake) and Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (26% equity stake).

“We are actively working towards garnering cheaper sources of funding through zero-coupon bonds and capturing more of the capital gains tax exemption bonds (i.e., 54EC bonds) to deploy these resources towards the Railway Infra-ecosystem at the most competitive rates,” Manoj Kumar added.

IRFC share price history IRFC stock has maintained a downward trend since August 2024, losing 25% of its value to date. This decline followed a one-way spike between October 2022 and July 2024, resulting in a stellar gain of 811%. This remarkable performance had pushed the company's market capitalisation to touch ₹2 lakh crore, making it the ninth Indian PSU firm to achieve this feat.

IRFC plays a strategic role in supporting the Indian Railways Infrastructure Development Plan. It has emerged as the primary market borrowing arm of Indian Railways, meeting their entire extra-budgetary resource requirements for capital expenditure funding, whether for rolling stock or railway infrastructure projects.

In addition to funding Indian Railways, the company has a mandate to finance projects with backward and forward linkages to railways.

