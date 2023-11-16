Is the Stage Set for a Year-End Rally?
With the good news about inflation and earnings already priced into the market, and bond yields offering stiff competition, there is less room for the usual seasonal rally.
Stock investors are getting early Christmas presents: Third-quarter corporate earnings were strong and inflation keeps heading lower. With all the good news already priced in and bond yields offering stiff competition, though, there is less room for the usual seasonal rally.
Investors are feeling optimistic following Tuesday’s lower-than-expected inflation data. The S&P 500 and the Stoxx Europe 600 are up about 2% and 1% since, respectively, and with their November rebound they have almost erased their losses since the start of August. The two indexes are up 17% and 7% respectively in 2023.
This comes on the back of decent consumer-spending figures and a third-quarter earnings season that, despite a slow start, ended up better than Wall Street was anticipating. The elusive “soft landing" that many economists thought impossible now seems the most likely outcome.
There are good reasons to hope for more gains. The Federal Reserve has likely already announced its last interest-rate increase, which historically has almost always led to a drop in 10-year Treasury yields in the following 12 months, a JPMorgan analysis shows. The bond market is anticipating this now.
Furthermore, stocks tend to do well in the final quarter of the year. According to Ned Davis Research, starting in 1987 the MSCI All Country World Index has had an average total return of 4.4% between October and December, making it the best three-month period to invest. Some evidence points to a “Santa Claus rally" around the holidays. This may be driven by individual investors infused by the festive spirit or, perhaps more realistically, an anticipation that professional money managers will come back to their posts in January ready to deploy their risk budgets for the year.
But there is one big problem: Markets are already pricing in plenty of cheer.
The S&P 500 is now trading at 18.7 times the earnings that its constituent companies are expected to generate during the next 12 months. This is significantly below the 2020 peak, when this multiple almost touched 24, but in line with pricey prepandemic levels.
Also, this year’s gains have been extremely top heavy. While technology and communication services—home of the “Magnificent Seven" group of Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Tesla and Meta—are both up roughly 50% this year, helped by solid results, five out of 10 sectors in the S&P 500 have fallen, with utilities down about 10%.
This latest rally has been different: Tech has still done well, but the real winners have been real estate, utilities and materials—sectors which suffer when rates are high and have had lackluster earnings compared with expectations. It goes to show how broader market sentiment depends on relief from higher bond yields.
Yet 10-year Treasury yields have only retreated to 4.5%, which is the same level they were at in September. More relief is far from guaranteed. While falling inflation gives central banks scope to start loosening policy, they don’t have much incentive to hurry the process. The outlook for rates remains “higher for longer."
Also, short-term rates remain far above bond yields, which is historically unusual. This means that, even if central banks cut rates, yields will likely fall much less. Equities now face serious competition from fixed income: Investment-grade corporate bonds yield almost 6% and junk bonds close to 9%, while the expected S&P 500 earnings yield is just 5.4%. Even in dividend-paying sectors where investors do get a pickup over investment-grade debt, such as financials and utilities, this premium is far below the median of the past decade. The exception is energy companies, but it is hard to argue they deserve much higher valuations.
It may be that the “Magnificent Seven" have enough momentum to deliver holiday cheer on their own. But, for the rest of the stock market, the chill might set back in.
Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com