Is the Stage Set for a Year-End Rally?

Furthermore, stocks tend to do well in the final quarter of the year. According to Ned Davis Research, starting in 1987 the MSCI All Country World Index has had an average total return of 4.4% between October and December, making it the best three-month period to invest. Some evidence points to a “Santa Claus rally" around the holidays. This may be driven by individual investors infused by the festive spirit or, perhaps more realistically, an anticipation that professional money managers will come back to their posts in January ready to deploy their risk budgets for the year.