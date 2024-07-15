Is the stock market near its top?

“Don’t worry, be happy," the bulls sing. Inflation is slain, and the Fed will cut rates. But investors won’t like the reason for those cuts. We’re already seeing earnings disasters—Nike, Walgreens, Lululemon, Delta and Wells Fargo. If the economy slows, earnings glitches and stock implosions become contagious. Plus, banks’ exposure to commercial real estate is scary, with buildings being dumped at huge haircuts almost weekly. This is now infecting rental buildings, and there are signs of a private housing glut. Inventory in Denver is up nearly 37%. Sure, markets climb a “wall of worry," and bull markets tend to last longer than people expect, but sometimes the nightmares are real. Recessions are like honey to bears.