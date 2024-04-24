Is there light at the end of the tunnel for Hong Kong?
SummaryProposed regulatory changes are welcome news for the city’s stock market, but they probably aren’t enough.
Hong Kong’s stock market used to be the world’s top equity fundraising venue. Not anymore: In the number one spot as recently as 2019, it didn’t even break the top five in 2023 according to Dealogic.
