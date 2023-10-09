Israel-Gaza Conflict: Bank of Israel to sell $30 billion of forex to stabilise shekel amid war
This action swiftly brought about a positive response in the market, leading to the recovery of the shekel from significant initial declines.
The Bank of Israel on Monday, October 9, announced plans to sell a maximum of $30 billion in foreign currency on the open market, Reuters reported. This marks the central bank's inaugural foreign exchange sale, aimed at stabilising the financial situation during Israel's conflict with Palestinian militants in Gaza.
